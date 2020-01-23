Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Sell Rating from Evercore ISI

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. 244,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,873. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after buying an additional 6,288,518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

