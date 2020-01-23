Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,873. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

