Financial Analysis: On Track Innovations (OTIVF) versus Its Rivals

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS: OTIVF) is one of 130 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare On Track Innovations to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

This table compares On Track Innovations and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $21.88 million -$260,000.00 -5.40 On Track Innovations Competitors $3.34 billion $601.92 million 24.37

On Track Innovations’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations. On Track Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -21.40% -43.81% -20.72% On Track Innovations Competitors -101.01% -5.71% -2.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of On Track Innovations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for On Track Innovations and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A On Track Innovations Competitors 2553 8179 13681 846 2.51

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 1.55%. Given On Track Innovations’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe On Track Innovations has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

On Track Innovations competitors beat On Track Innovations on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending which also enables cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport and for selling paper tickets, as well as resells tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations; and MediSmart, an information management and claims submission system for the medical sector. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rosh Pina, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.