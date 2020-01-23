Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,852,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 53.5% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $319.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.62.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

