FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 712,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,846. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

