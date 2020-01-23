FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4,240.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,504 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.44. 24,126,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124,957. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.