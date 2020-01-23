FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 4.4% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.49. 3,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,679. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

