FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 100,180 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,180 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 2.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after purchasing an additional 747,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,645,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after acquiring an additional 739,231 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 575,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 561,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 358,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 258,837 shares in the last quarter.

PGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

