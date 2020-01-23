FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,708 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

RPG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.52. 1,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,307. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

