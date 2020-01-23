FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 27,566 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 378.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after buying an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after buying an additional 937,403 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,148 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

