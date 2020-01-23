FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,408,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.41. 722,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $262.26 and a 52-week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

