FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.12.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.78. 1,234,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,965. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $201.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

