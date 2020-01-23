FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 132.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.81. The stock had a trading volume of 719,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,847. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

