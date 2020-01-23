FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 734,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after buying an additional 76,440 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after buying an additional 1,034,001 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

