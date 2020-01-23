FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 153,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,000. Truist Financial comprises approximately 3.5% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,130,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 89,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,574,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,494,000 after buying an additional 98,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 37,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 2,030.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,072,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,420. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

