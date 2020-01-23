FintruX Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $766,173.00 and $20.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.02994530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

