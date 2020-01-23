First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

