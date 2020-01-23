First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Community has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Community has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Community to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get First Community alerts:

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.93. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%. Analysts predict that First Community will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.