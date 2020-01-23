First Merchants (FRME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRME opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93.

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other First Merchants news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

