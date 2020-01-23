First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,526. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 3.56.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

