First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$18.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$12.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.93.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.62 on Thursday, hitting C$11.94. 1,924,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,270. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.84 and a 12 month high of C$16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

