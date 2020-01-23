First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FAM opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.56.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

