First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 4.52% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,351,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

