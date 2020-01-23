First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 19.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.05. 368,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.