First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of FDEU stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

