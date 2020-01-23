First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FMY stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

About First Trust/FIDAC Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

