First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $20.55 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

