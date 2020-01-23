First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 135,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

