First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE FEI opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

