First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

FPL opened at $9.26 on Thursday. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

