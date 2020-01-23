First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FPL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.39. 136,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,570. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

