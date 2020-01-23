FirstBlood Reaches Market Cap of $5.73 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $4,524.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.