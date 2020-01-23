FirstCoin (FRST) Trading 42.6% Lower This Week

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 46.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $63,475.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00053265 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00074250 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,455.50 or 1.00885570 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033705 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

