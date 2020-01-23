Flash Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Flash has a market cap of $2.93 million and $19.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Flash has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.47 or 0.03024875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125093 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

