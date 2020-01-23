FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLT. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.12.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of FLT stock traded up $7.32 on Thursday, reaching $318.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.86. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $196.23 and a 1 year high of $319.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $16,318,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,813,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 196.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 91.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.