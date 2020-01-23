Flex (FLEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. Flex has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 15,181 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $203,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,432 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

