FLIP Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $716,202.00 and $206.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.