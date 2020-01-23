Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $23.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

