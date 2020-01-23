Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth $206,000. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,349. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.48. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $84.85 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

