Force Protocol (FOR) One Day Volume Tops $892,221.00

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Force Protocol Token Profile

FOR is a token. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

