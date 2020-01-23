FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

