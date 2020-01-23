FortKnoxster Market Cap Tops $439,703.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $439,703.00 and $46,869.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

FortKnoxster Token Trading

FortKnoxster can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.