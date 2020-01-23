Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.49 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 47.59%. On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

