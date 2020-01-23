Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

