Franklin Financial Network Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FSB)

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Franklin Financial Network has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Financial Network to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NYSE:FSB opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Financial Network has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Financial Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

