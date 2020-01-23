Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

Several brokerages have commented on FSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Franklin Financial Network has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $38.54.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.