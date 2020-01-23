Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, RTT News reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.53 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.