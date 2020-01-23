FRESENIUS SE &/S Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year.

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.