FTX Token Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00026536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market cap of $215.68 million and approximately $7.76 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.67 or 0.05625074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00032983 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,803,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,931,108 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.