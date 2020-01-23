Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €35.60 ($41.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FPE stock opened at €37.85 ($44.01) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.73. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.